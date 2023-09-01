Aviva PLC Buys 4,952 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

