Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-4% to $2.304-2.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,388. The company has a market capitalization of $441.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Genesco
In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
