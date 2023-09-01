Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-4% to $2.304-2.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,388. The company has a market capitalization of $441.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

See Also

