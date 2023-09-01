Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

