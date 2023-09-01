Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Peter Hodgson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,450.00 ($30,612.90).
Judo Capital Price Performance
Judo Capital Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Southbank, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Judo Capital
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.