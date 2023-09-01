OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 6,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.93.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 100.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

