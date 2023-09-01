inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $77.17 million and $1.18 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00289359 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,067,661.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

