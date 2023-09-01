NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,019.87 or 1.00092479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.