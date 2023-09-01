Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $362.76 million and $5.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,069,404,653 coins and its circulating supply is 960,646,767 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,069,177,132.8400393 with 960,349,844.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37667865 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,151,742.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

