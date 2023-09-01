Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $91.00 at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $80.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

