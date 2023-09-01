Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.92.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $381.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.19. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.