Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.82% of Dollar General worth $378,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $136.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $128.48 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

