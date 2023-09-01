Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,364,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.29% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %

Jabil stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

