Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $406,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

ACHC opened at $77.10 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.