Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $410,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Waste Connections by 90.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 239,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113,819 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Waste Connections by 42.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,511,000 after purchasing an additional 162,167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,117,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.