Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,174,419 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.29% of Barrick Gold worth $420,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

