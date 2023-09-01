Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944,582 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.71% of Arch Capital Group worth $431,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,505,000 after buying an additional 778,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

