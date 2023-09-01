Korea Investment CORP Acquires 271,260 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 187.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271,260 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $24,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $69.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

