Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.