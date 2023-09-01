Wellington Management Group LLP Has $469.44 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.72% of Leidos worth $469,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

