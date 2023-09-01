Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 12.00% of Skyline Champion worth $515,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,691,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $71.27 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.