Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Gartner worth $524,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $349.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.72. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

