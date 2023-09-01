Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362,441 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.24% of IDEX worth $565,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

