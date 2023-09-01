Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199,822 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 656,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $555,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.