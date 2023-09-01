SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 47.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

