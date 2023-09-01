Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.08) in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.72) to GBX 2,915 ($36.75) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.47) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.93) to GBX 2,960 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.