SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $632,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,513,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,571,000 after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

