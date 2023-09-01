Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

