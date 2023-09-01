CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $98,581,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $10,338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

