SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in BWX Technologies by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 473,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

