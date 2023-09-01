SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 200 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

