C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 291 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Impinj by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 131,154 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 594,731 shares of company stock valued at $35,280,025 and sold 20,139 shares valued at $1,807,304. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

