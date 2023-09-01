C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $42,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $1,675,718. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.5 %

BLKB opened at $76.11 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

