Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.