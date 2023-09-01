Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

