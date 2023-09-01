Korea Investment CORP Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Etsy worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.7% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,974 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

