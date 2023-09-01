Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Fortive stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

