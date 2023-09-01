MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $260.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

MDB stock opened at $381.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

