Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,555 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.