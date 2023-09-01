Korea Investment CORP Acquires 167,819 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.53 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

