Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $29,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $108.39 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.