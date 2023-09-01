BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.01 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 87,838 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $1,490,302. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

