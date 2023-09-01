BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.