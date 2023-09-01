Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 424.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

