BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,399 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.