BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.