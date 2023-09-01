Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,486 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

