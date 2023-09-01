BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 12,978 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.69.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.77.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

