BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.19 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

