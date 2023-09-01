BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 446 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $285.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

