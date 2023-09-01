BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $134.18 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

